Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNBC

    McDonald's tells U.S. restaurants it's not a 'political brand' after Trump visit

    By Amelia Lucas@Thxamelian,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 45
    Add a Comment
    Eternal710
    5h ago
    Sure feels like it
    Growler Wolf
    15h ago
    It’s was a campaign advertising film event with actors.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Fact Check: Harris Claims She Had a Job at McDonald's in the '80s. Here's What We Know
    Snopes19 hours ago
    Vance argues McDonald’s closing for Trump’s visit was needed for his safety
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast7 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim He Won
    TheDailyBeast16 hours ago
    Kamala Harris Just Got Some Great News
    The New Republic2 days ago
    McDonald’s debunks Trump's accusation that Harris lied about fast food work
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Trump plan would make Social Security insolvent in just 6 years, budget group says
    CNBC1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Man Found A Small Bucket In His Yard And Was Surprised To See What Was Inside
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Harris surrogate Mark Cuban tells CNBC he'd work with Trump administration if asked
    Fox Business1 day ago
    Fact check: John Deere says Trump’s story about how he saved US jobs with a tariff threat is fictional
    CNN7 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'Scores of people leave early': Interviews reveal why Trump rallygoers bow out prematurely
    Raw Story19 days ago
    Tim Walz Rips Trump for ‘Disrespecting’ McDonald’s Workers
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    If you can answer 'yes' to these 6 questions, you're more successful than you think
    CNBC6 hours ago
    Death Row Records founder endorses Trump after clemency
    The Hill2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Trump Stoops to Weird New Low With McDonald’s French Fry Pin Photo-Op
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Trump tax plans could exempt 93 million Americans from income taxes
    CNBC1 day ago
    Trump-Harris Comparison On 'Weekend Update' Couldn't Make Voters' Choice Any More Clear
    HuffPost2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy