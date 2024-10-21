Open in App
    • WNEM

    Whitmer announces $325M investment in Hemlock Semiconductor

    By Hannah Mose,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 2
    Curt Herman
    1d ago
    We need to bring more here, it is a job of the future and will keep jobs coming here.Especially, if we become the experts in the industry. Brilliant 👏 I wish she would bring Valens Semiconductor and some of the Graphene companies like Black Swan.First make electricity cheaper by bringing in Oklo Fission energy company.
    Kris Spyhalski
    1d ago
    More taxpayers money.To prop up a business.
    Comments / 0

