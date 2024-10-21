Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • saturdaydownsouth.com

    Mark Stoops deflects blame for Red Zone struggles: 'I don't get involved in play-calling'

    By Ethan Stone,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    ideal world
    19h ago
    HE DOESN'T GET INVOLVED PERIOD 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    Gregory T. Kapusta
    1d ago
    😂😂😂What a stupid comment… Why would you NOT be involved with scoring plays in the Red Zone, Mark Stoops???
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kirk Herbstreit includes 5 SEC coaches amongst top-performers for Week 8
    saturdaydownsouth.com1 day ago
    O'Gara: 5 candidates (and a wild card) for the Oklahoma offensive coordinator vacancy
    saturdaydownsouth.com1 day ago
    Greg McElroy claims Alabama is ‘not dead yet’ after second loss
    saturdaydownsouth.com1 day ago
    Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
    fox29.com1 day ago
    10 CFB ideas I'm buying or selling after Week 8
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    Mark Pope shares hilarious story about his wife running out of gas in Lexington
    saturdaydownsouth.com15 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Tennessee Vols will see a trend some players don't like continue against Kentucky next weekend
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum identifies 'most intriguing team' still alive in SEC Championship race
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    SEC announces 2024 Football Legends class to be recognized in December
    saturdaydownsouth.com21 hours ago
    ESPN BET Promo Code SOUTH: Snag $1K SNF First-Bet Rest for Steelers-Jets
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Texas-Vanderbilt ranked showdown
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum shreds Lincoln Riley, USC after latest loss: 'This is a bad marriage'
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    SEC betting lines for Week 9 revealed
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    Tim Brando ranks top 15 teams entering Week 9
    saturdaydownsouth.com1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA20 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Matthew McConaughey calls out Texas students for throwing trash on field against Georgia: 'Not cool. Bogey move'
    saturdaydownsouth.com1 day ago
    NBA DFS promos for opening night: Best offers for Celtics-Knicks and Lakers-Timberwolves
    saturdaydownsouth.com21 hours ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Jayden Daniels injury: NFL insider shares update on prognosis of Commanders rookie QB
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy