    Two arrested for trying to set man on fire at Thurston County homeless encampment, records show

    2 days ago
    Comments / 4
    Guest
    17h ago
    So was this over drugs, money or theft where they didn’t get their percentage. The jungle why the Democrats love this place and keep it in place I think is beyond many of us. It needs to be bulldozed under and cleaned out.
    Charlene Carpenter
    1d ago
    please keep them locked up.if they get away with slap on hand .will probably do it again.pure evil to do this to someone.
