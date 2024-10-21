Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IGN

    Vampire Survivors Gets Big Castlevania DLC With 20 Characters and 40 Weapons Just in Time for Halloween

    By Ryan Dinsdale,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Bornless - Official Halloween Playtest Trailer
    IGN4 hours ago
    Metal Slug Tactics Release Date Confirmed Alongside Physical Release and New Trailer
    IGN1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Smash Bros. Creator Masahiro Sakurai Quits YouTube With Final Video Teasing Mystery New Game
    IGN1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Microfilm Sheet Puzzle
    IGN17 hours ago
    Throne and Liberty and Guild Wars Company NCSoft Suffers Layoffs Amid Significant Restructure
    IGN1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    No Man's Sky: The Cursed Expedition - Official Trailer
    IGN4 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Dark Vortex Cyst
    IGN1 day ago
    5 Thing to Know About Life is Strange: Double Exposure
    IGN1 day ago
    A Day in the Life of a Royal Navy Esports Captain
    IGN6 hours ago
    Inayah: Life After Gods - Official Inayah Character Spotlight Trailer
    IGN4 hours ago
    Assassin's Creed Shadows Cancels Early Access, Season Pass - IGN Daily Fix
    IGN18 hours ago
    This 10,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank for Your iPhone 16 Drops to $23
    IGN1 day ago
    It Took About 2 Seconds for Nintendo’s Mysterious Switch Game to Leak
    IGN2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred - Bug Bomb Spiritborn Endgame Build
    IGN18 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    AMD: Leak Reveals Upcoming Ryzen Z2 Lineup of APUs for Handhelds Like ROG Ally X and Legion Go; Includes Z2, Z2G, and Z2 Extreme
    IGN12 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Walkthrough Part 2
    IGN21 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy