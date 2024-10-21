Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Sports

    Browns announce Deshaun Watson is out for season with ruptured Achilles tendon

    By Michael David Smith,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Browns have big decision to make about Deshaun Watson after the season
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Saquon Barkley chose not to pad his stats with a career-high in rushing yards in reach
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Aaron Rodgers denies eating a booger on live TV
    NBC Sports20 hours ago
    Todd Bowles: We’re comfortable with who we have after Mike Evans, Chris Godwin injuries
    NBC Sports20 hours ago
    Bill Belichick on Jerod Mayo: When you criticize players publicly, it doesn’t always go over well
    NBC Sports21 hours ago
    Anthony Edwards: ‘If I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football’
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Jerry Jones visits again with radio hosts he threatened to fire
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Antonio Pierce: We’re not a good team right now, but we’re not tanking
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Winners, losers after Las Vegas Cup playoff race won by Joey Logano
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    OPINION | We haven’t heard the last of Deegan’s ‘concentration camp’ gaffe
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Nicole Auerbach’s Week 9 College Football Playoff projection: Lions, Tigers and Hoosiers land bids
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at Homestead
    NBC Sports7 hours ago
    Runner-up finish at Las Vegas a ‘dagger’ to Christopher Bell
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born Dodgers ace who inspired ‘Fernandomania,’ has died at age 63
    NBC Sports12 hours ago
    Warriors, Moses Moody reportedly agree to three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension
    NBC Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy