Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • klcc.org

    Douglas County Clerk faces challenger who wants to count all ballots by hand

    By Jefferson Public Radio,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 37
    Add a Comment
    Pal.adin
    1h ago
    the voting machine count votes just fine....The maga nut cannot stand progress.
    Melanie Garrett
    17h ago
    Hand counting is highly inefficient!Machines don't care if you're Republican or Democrat.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Skunked: OSU Researcher finds fascinating facts about Western Spotted Skunks
    klcc.org20 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    What it’s like to care for some of the most endangered animals on Earth
    klcc.org2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Why this country is seeing a 'staggering' increase in the number of rapes
    klcc.org1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    6 Indian airlines flights declare emergencies amid spate of fake bomb threats
    klcc.org1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Oregon vs. Michigan football game time, channel announced
    Michigan Wolverines On SI2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy