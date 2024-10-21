Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • US News and World Report

    CITIC to Sell Stake in McDonald's China, HK Operations for $430.3 Million

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    JDE Peet's Shares Surge After JAB Increases Majority Stake in $2.4 Billion Deal
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    ASML Expects Growth in 2026, US-China Row to Continue, CEO Says
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Tupperware Cancels Auction, Agrees to Lender Takeover
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Exclusive-Mexico's New Government Mulls Tax Incentives to Lure Foreign Companies
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Starbucks Baristas and Customers Have One Message to New CEO: Change!
    US News and World Report16 hours ago
    Vietnam Parliament Elects Army General as State President
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Arizona Official Who Delayed 2022 Election Certification Pleads Guilty
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Cutting Back on Carbs Could Help Folks With Type 2 Diabetes
    US News and World Report8 hours ago
    BlackRock Taps Into AI Frenzy With Two New ETFs
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Q&A: Is There a Link Between the Dobbs Decision and Higher Infant Mortality?
    US News and World Report23 hours ago
    US Has Not Seen Evidence of Hezbollah Cash Bunker Under Beirut Hospital, Pentagon Chief Says
    US News and World Report8 hours ago
    The Latest: Trump Targets His Base and Harris Goes After Moderates as Early Voting Numbers Rise
    US News and World Report6 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Nigerian Court Orders Release of Binance Executive After Charges Dropped
    US News and World Report8 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Gold's Allure Spreads as Bulls Lock in on Fresh Records
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Harris, Trump in Dead Heat Across Swing States in Washington Post Poll
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    King Charles and Queen Camilla to Visit Canberra on Australia Tour
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Finland's President: North Korean Troops in Ukraine Would Signal Russian Despair
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy