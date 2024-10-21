Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Leslie Mehta hopes to flip Virginia’s Republican-leaning 1st Congressional District

    By Charlotte Rene Woods,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 58
    Add a Comment
    Mary Mary
    17h ago
    I think we have to impose term limits at the ballot box…
    Brendaboop
    1d ago
    Please vote for Leslie Mehta! We need to save our Country from a dictatorship.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Republicans Turned Out in Greater Numbers Than Democrats in Virginia During First Two Weeks of Early Voting
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    With 15 days left, Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race is suddenly a ‘toss-up’
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Data shows Republicans surpassing Democrats in early in-person voting
    The Center Square1 day ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News2 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump latest presidential poll: Who is ahead? How close is the race for the White House?
    AL.com2 days ago
    'What the hell?' Lindsey Graham melts down after general calls Trump 'fascist to the core'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    1 dead in Colorado, others ill from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    newsfromthestates.com18 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    New Hampshire to start distributing ‘Summer EBT’ funds in November
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Cupcakes and tailgates: Steelers fans don’t want to talk politics as Trump attends Sunday’s game
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Where Alabama’s inactive voters are located
    newsfromthestates.com6 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Republican senators attack Justice Allison Riggs over her public support for abortion rights
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Tumultuous period at penitentiary culminates in warden’s departure
    newsfromthestates.com5 hours ago
    PAC paying Trump's legal fees has run out of cash — with $3M in debt: report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Opinion: Trump's MAGA base might want to brace themselves – Harris could win
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Alaska Gov. Dunleavy attends Trump fundraiser co-hosted by Hilcorp billionaire
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    For too many police officers, suspects don’t count as human. We all suffer the consequences.
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz coming to Louisville to raise money for Harris campaign
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy