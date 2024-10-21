Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Israel Targets Hezbollah Bank, DOJ Under Trump, Pennsylvania Voters

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    U.S. intel officials say Russia is behind attempts to smear Tim Walz
    NPR19 hours ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Trump Doubles Down, California House Races, Italy's Migration Deal
    NPRlast hour
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    The race is so close. Here's what happens if there's a 269-269 Electoral College tie
    NPR2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    For the first time in decades, we have a new kind of schizophrenia drug
    NPR5 hours ago
    Canadian Cabinet voices support for Trudeau as some Liberals prepare to confront him
    NPR5 hours ago
    1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    NPR15 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Spitting on Andrew Jackson's Grave with Rebecca Nagle
    NPR5 hours ago
    Why this country is seeing a 'staggering' increase in the number of rapes
    NPR18 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    'Somebody Somewhere' is about finding your people: Here’s how Bridget Everett found hers
    NPR1 day ago
    5 people are dead and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in Washington state
    NPR19 hours ago
    Why the garment workers of Bangladesh are feeling poorer than ever
    NPR57 minutes ago
    Elon Musk awards Pennsylvania rally goer John Dreher with million-dollar check
    clichemag.com3 days ago
    She was terrified waiting for surgery. Then her anesthesiologist began to sing
    NPR1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy