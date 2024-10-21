Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHAS 11

    Harris campaign raised more than $220 million in September

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Russell Barbee
    1d ago
    Threat to democracy? Who's the threat? Who doesn't follow due process? Not Trump. The Democrats are the threat. Here's proof. Follow the logic? The usual democrats keep bringing up Jan. 6th, and using the words 'coup attempt'. Then, they say the Democrat Party didn't break any laws with their installation of Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate, ( despite holding no primary or vote for Harris ). No laws were broken by the Democrat Party, they say. Well, perhaps not? But, established procedures were abrogated, ( wholesale ). The Dems administratively accomplished what they've accused Trump of attempting to do via a coup. With Harris' shoe-horned presidential candidacy, Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party are engaged in "Un-representative" government, ( not representative democracy )... Short and direct to the point. Kamala's "bogus" candidacy.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cigna, Humana reportedly resume talks of possible merger
    WHAS 111 day ago
    Mother of daughter kidnapped while camping in New York speaks out
    WHAS 112 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    How to spot and fact-check misinformation
    WHAS 1113 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch18 hours ago
    Migrants excluded from metro Denver homeless count report
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA13 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy