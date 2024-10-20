Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Philadelphia

    Eagles inactives: Darius Slay will play against Giants

    By Dave Zangaro,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Browns' Deshaun Watson out for season after suffering torn Achilles
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Roob's Observations: Eagles have a breather with blowout win over Giants
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Giants fans burned his jersey and then Saquon Barkley burned the Giants
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Top 5 homecoming games for the 2024-25 NBA season
    NBC Philadelphialast hour
    ‘This s— was stolen from us:' Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasts refs after Finals loss to Liberty
    NBC Philadelphia21 hours ago
    Predicting the 2024-25 NBA season MVP, champion, DPOY, ROY and more
    NBC Philadelphia19 hours ago
    MLS attendance and sponsorship revenue hit regular season records
    NBC Philadelphia7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy