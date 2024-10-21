Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAFB.com

    BRPD: 2 men facing charges in deadly shooting

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Tragic Loss: Teen Fatally Shot by Boyfriend on the Way to Homecoming Dance
    Shine My Crown5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Judge sentences mother in toddler fentanyl death case
    WAFB.com1 day ago
    Mass shooting at Miss. high school homecoming event leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
    UPI News3 days ago
    High School Student and Her DJ Boyfriend Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide on Way to Homecoming
    People7 days ago
    Reptile owners and experts say proposed bans could cause more harm than good
    WAFB.com1 day ago
    Multi-parish drug investigation leads to arrest of music studio owner, business partner
    WAFB.com1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with cancer, source says
    WAFB.com19 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy