Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    State renews charter for Wooddale Middle School, overturning Memphis board decision

    By Marta Aldrich,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    1 dead in Colorado, others ill from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    newsfromthestates.com11 hours ago
    North Carolina child care centers struggle to reopen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene
    newsfromthestates.com3 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    New Hampshire to start distributing ‘Summer EBT’ funds in November
    newsfromthestates.com20 hours ago
    Wisconsin in-person early voting opens Tuesday
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Need to get rid of old prescriptions? East Idaho drop off sites open Saturday.
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    A necessary formal apology
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    None of Maine’s congressional candidates said they support broad student debt forgiveness
    newsfromthestates.com3 hours ago
    Head of SC child welfare agency stepping down. DSS remains under a court order.
    newsfromthestates.com16 hours ago
    Jackson hospital, doctors deny wrongdoing in uninsured, undocumented patient’s death
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Judge demands answers from Idaho state public defender after defendants left without counsel
    newsfromthestates.com2 hours ago
    For too many police officers, suspects don’t count as human. We all suffer the consequences.
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Nearly 2,000 Detroiters cast ballots during the city’s 1st day of in-person early voting
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    $195M federal grant will improve flow of SC port traffic, reduce gridlock
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Doug Emhoff seeks to mobilize young voters near UNC-Chapel Hill
    newsfromthestates.com2 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy