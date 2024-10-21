WISH-TV
Taylor Swift confirms Lucas Oil roof will be closed for the Eras Tour
By Danielle Zulkosky,2 days ago
By Danielle Zulkosky,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 11
Add a Comment
Jackie Fisher
1d ago
Mark Freeman
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USA TODAY4 days ago
Us Weekly1 day ago
Better Homes & Gardens3 days ago
Next Impulse Sports8 days ago
‘The very last opportunity’: Taylor Swift just celebrated a beloved concert tradition for the last time on the Eras Tour
wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
Next Impulse Sports22 hours ago
Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
leadstories.com5 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
thenerdstash.com4 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
Whiskey Riff6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent4 days ago
People4 days ago
The Independent7 days ago
Miley Cyrus Reportedly 'Wants To Speak' To Liam Hemsworth To 'Get Some Closure' Amid Her 'Flowers' Lawsuit: 'She Wrote This Song About Him'
shefinds6 days ago
Heavy.com1 day ago
Liam Payne's 'body position' indicates his state of consciousness during fatal fall from hotel balcony
The Mirror US3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
suggest.com2 days ago
A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
The Independent6 days ago
In Touch Weekly4 days ago
Taylor Swift appears to wear Travis Kelce's sweatshirt as she kicks off Eras Tour's final leg without him
Daily Mail4 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
Angelina Jolie and 'boyfriend' Akala prove they are in sync as they twin in black outfits on latest red carpet
Daily Mail2 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.