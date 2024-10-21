Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • lebtown.com

    Lebanon County, two municipalities receive community development funding

    By James Mentzer,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Chipbronie
    1d ago
    Fucking bullshit. That's just more money to put in their pockets. You won't see nothing fucking different at all.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Opinion: With its financial house now in order, the Commonwealth is prepared to face the future
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post13 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Fetterman issues warning to Democrats after Elon stumps for Trump in Pennsylvania
    Fox News3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy