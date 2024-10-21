Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Verge

    Don’t expect a new Steam Deck to drop each year.

    By Jess Weatherbed,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nice reflections.
    The Verge1 day ago
    Tesla’s Cybertruck range extender just became an even worse deal
    The Verge1 day ago
    A new version of the Boox Palma e-reader could be announced soon.
    The Verge1 day ago
    Nintendo’s mysterious Playtest begins to leak
    The Verge2 days ago
    The GameCube’s retro styling lives on in this customized PS5 DualSense controller
    The Verge1 day ago
    iRobot’s budget-friendly Roombas add a self-emptying option
    The Verge1 day ago
    Netflix is getting a daily word game from TED.
    The Verge13 hours ago
    Samsung’s Z Fold Special Edition flagship is here
    The Verge2 days ago
    It’s not just you: Amazon’s shopping app is trying a different look
    The Verge15 hours ago
    From ChatGPT to Gemini: how AI is rewriting the internet
    The Verge2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Let’s enhance it.
    The Verge16 hours ago
    ‘I woke up and had the whole idea in my head’: returning to Area X with Jeff VanderMeer
    The Verge1 day ago
    I’ve given up on trying to predict what Nintendo will do — especially when it comes to the Switch 2
    The Verge21 hours ago
    Apple is ‘concerned’ about AI turning real photos into ‘fantasy’
    The Vergelast hour
    Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek spy movie has a release date
    The Verge2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Cruise lost $435 million this quarter, even with its robotaxis on hiatus
    The Verge21 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Intuit asked us to delete part of this Decoder episode
    The Verge1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Now you can unlock your door from Ecobee’s app
    The Verge18 hours ago
    Spotify’s new playlist art maker gets that design is your passion
    The Verge23 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 days ago
    AT&T finally has a network test drive program
    The Verge16 hours ago
    Netflix closes AAA game studio before it ever released a game
    The Verge21 hours ago
    The Internet Archive hackers still have access to its internal emailing tools
    The Verge2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy