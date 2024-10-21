Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • vg247.com

    Despite releasing a popular demo this summer, Fallout 1 remake mod Fallout: Vault 13 has now had its development "suspended"

    By Mark Warren,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fallout: London modders reveal it's officially surpassed that big one million redeems milestone on Fallout Day, because sometimes life does a thing
    vg247.com3 hours ago
    Starfield modders are attempting to re-create Oblivion in space, with hopes for an eventual "Elder star system" that'll be "finishing the job" the Adoring Fan started
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Netflix shuts down its “Team Blue” triple-A game studio, losing big ex-Halo, Overwatch, and God of War devs in the process
    vg247.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    If you're considering buying a Steam Deck, Valve reiterates it's not jumping on the yearly release train just to put out something "only incrementally better"
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Atomfall has a rad-ridden gameplay deep-dive that Fallout fans must see
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Desperate for Fallout season 2? You might be in luck, as one actor shares that filming is starting a lot sooner than you'd expect
    vg247.com1 day ago
    PlayStation's most important game this year and its most forgotten are both getting PS5 Pro upgrades
    vg247.com5 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    World of Warcraft players are protesting the state of the game by filling the group finder tool up with the word "PROTEST"
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Metaphor ReFantazio: Strohl Follower answers guide
    vg247.com17 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Limited MP and challenging bosses aren't a problem in Metaphor Refantazio, in fact they're part of the RPG's lasting appeal
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Currently stuck in the Silent Hill 2 Remake's labyrinth puzzle? Er, sorry, but why not play as a giant flesh blob while you wait for Bloober to fix things?
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    The Butcher wants to play a game with you in Diablo 4's next limited-time event, and you get some cosmetics just by logging in
    vg247.com9 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Roblox Unusual codes for October 2024
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Adam Scott does a whole lot of running in the latest incredibly ominous trailer for Apple TV+'s Severance season 2
    vg247.com4 hours ago
    Activision remakes classic memes to celebrate imminent release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
    vg247.com8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy