Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Latest good economic news is a reminder of how far we’ve come

    By Rob Schofield,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 79
    Add a Comment
    Thomas Carr
    2h ago
    Fuck off Biden's economy sucks
    DominO Effect
    3h ago
    But, trump and his minions will say it’s a lie. No wonder there is a mental crisis in America!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    23 Nobel Prize-winning economists back Harris' economic proposals
    Axios4 hours ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Kentucky Sen. Johnnie Turner of Harlan dies
    newsfromthestates.com6 hours ago
    Republicans file lawsuits in swing states over counting of military and overseas ballots
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Florida's Surprising Population Shift: From "Great Migration" to "The Great Exodus"
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    Tumultuous period at penitentiary culminates in warden’s departure
    newsfromthestates.com5 hours ago
    'Same tired old claims': CNN reporter levels Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theory
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    US intelligence warns of foreign election interference ahead of Nov. 5
    semafor.com21 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    New Hampshire to start distributing ‘Summer EBT’ funds in November
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Trauma records show high risks of cold-exposure injuries for Alaska’s homeless
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Delta-8 hemp and Texas medical marijuana industries to face off in the upcoming legislative session
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    PAC paying Trump's legal fees has run out of cash — with $3M in debt: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Jackson hospital, doctors deny wrongdoing in uninsured, undocumented patient’s death
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Texas sues Biden administration for not providing data on noncitizens
    newsfromthestates.com16 hours ago
    Trump Reveals How Far Back He Wants to Take America in Ominous Speech
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Republican senators attack Justice Allison Riggs over her public support for abortion rights
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Daily Briefing: Trump's 'mass deportation' promise
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Pros and cons on Florida’s Amendment 2: Preserving the right to hunt and fish
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    A new minimum wage, paid sick leave will make Alaska a better place to work and live
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Kamala Harris does not agree with protester who shouted ‘genocide,’ her campaign says
    JTA1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy