    Lilly Sues Online Vendors, Medical Spa Over Copycat Weight-Loss Drugs

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Bill Boggs
    2d ago
    Good!
    Laura Smith
    2d ago
    Maybe if they made it affordable here like they do in other countries people wouldn’t flock to compound and peptides. They did this to themselves due to their greed.
