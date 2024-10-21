Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KVIA

    2 dead and 22 rescued after migrant boat runs into trouble in rough weather near a Greek island

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dee
    1d ago
    Illegals need to come legally with criminal & health documentation.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    8 dead and almost 20 missing after a boat carrying people fleeing the fighting in Myanmar capsizes
    KVIA2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag7 days ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com5 days ago
    The Clocks Will Change This Weekend
    countryandtownhouse.com2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    ‘Bodies were dropped down quarry shafts’: secrets of millions buried in Paris catacombs come to light
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV4 days ago
    Another Discount Retailer Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    iHeartRadio6 days ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People1 day ago
    Loyal Pup Refused To Leave Furry Friend’s Side After She Suffered A Horrifying Accident
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Prince William Reveals That He and Kate Middleton Share Their Bed with an Unexpected Family Member — Here's Who!
    People3 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com1 day ago
    Aileen Seiden Was Found Dead After a Motel Visit With Her Throuple Partners
    Distractify4 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson18 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail8 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN1 day ago
    Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    End of an Era: After 134 Years, Major Home Goods Chain Closing Every Location
    The Boot5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy