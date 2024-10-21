KVIA
2 dead and 22 rescued after migrant boat runs into trouble in rough weather near a Greek island
By Associated Press,2 days ago
By Associated Press,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Dee
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA2 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag7 days ago
leadstories.com5 days ago
countryandtownhouse.com2 days ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post1 day ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
‘Bodies were dropped down quarry shafts’: secrets of millions buried in Paris catacombs come to light
The Guardian3 days ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
WRDW-TV4 days ago
iHeartRadio6 days ago
Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
People1 day ago
pupvine.com2 days ago
Prince William Reveals That He and Kate Middleton Share Their Bed with an Unexpected Family Member — Here's Who!
People3 days ago
North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
Wide Open Country4 days ago
Mississippi News Group21 days ago
Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
menzmag.com1 day ago
Distractify4 days ago
43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
M Henderson18 days ago
Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
Daily Mail8 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
New York Post7 days ago
Mediaite4 days ago
Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
Latin Times4 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.