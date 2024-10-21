Guitar World Magazine
“A highly responsive and expressive solidbody electric that delivers world-class tones”: Ernie Ball Music Man Axis review
By Chris Gill,2 days ago
By Chris Gill,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
His devastating riffs almost single-handedly invented djent, and his Allan Holdsworth-inspired solos blew an entire generation of guitarists’ minds: how Meshuggah’s Fredrick Thordendal changed the face of metal
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“A modern-day rock and metal classic that delivers the most powerful tones ever to come out of a guitar speaker”: Universal Audio packs classic Mesa/Boogie Rectifier sounds into stompbox form with its Knuckles '92 Dual Rec Amplifier pedal
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“A toolbox of sounds for crafting classic and modern high gain tones”: Line 6 gives its bargain POD Express a metal makeover with new Black edition – designed specifically for heavier players
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“How good is a guitar that breaks down into three parts going to sound? As it happens, we were in for a pleasant surprise”: Furch Little Jane LJ 10-SM review
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
"With an incredibly smooth, fast-playing neck and low action right out of the factory, there’s little to dislike": Taylor 414ce review
Guitar World Magazine8 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
Guitar World Magazine9 hours ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
“We’ve had four days to learn these songs and we’re gonna play every single one of them tonight”: Eric Clapton, Trey Anastasio, Bob Weir, Van Morrison, Mike Campbell, Lucinda Williams celebrate Robbie Robertson at epic Martin Scorsese-curated tribute
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Feel like your solos don’t quite sing? The key is using the right articulations to make your guitar “speak” to audiences
Guitar World Magazine9 hours ago
Explore Beaufort SC23 hours ago
J. Souza12 days ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
“In a world full of complex effects, we worked hard to bring you the opposite”: JHS Pedals’ Flight Delay bucks the trend of ultra-complicated pedals by delivering 3 iconic delays in a frills-free form factor
Guitar World Magazine6 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Dianna Carney1 day ago
Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
Matt Whittaker10 days ago
Dianna Carney11 days ago
The HD Post22 days ago
Camilo Díaz29 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0