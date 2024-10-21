Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    Mark Cuban, a top Harris surrogate, clarifies position on antitrust official

    By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 55
    Add a Comment
    Sylvia Rush
    3h ago
    Mark’s Pharmacy Help Me Afford to Refill My Pills for MS?? Love THIS MAN!!!!
    Tom Glowacki
    4h ago
    Mark you are a flaming idiot
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mark Cuban says the election is now a battle between Kamala Harris and Elon Musk, not Donald Trump
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Cuban says Harris campaign rejected live X interview with Musk
    The Hill2 days ago
    ‘Innovative and Desperate’: Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk’s Million Dollar ‘Sweepstakes’ To Juice The Vote For Trump
    Mediaite2 days ago
    McDonald’s debunks Trump's accusation that Harris lied about fast food work
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'It’s a real thing': Ex-GOP official says 'whisper caucus' of Republicans will pick Harris
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    ‘It’s hard to even focus’: MAGA TV host says Kamala Harris makes her ‘so upset’
    Raw Story1 day ago
    First recipients of Elon Musk-backed $1M pro-Trump giveaway had already voted: report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Trump plans would decimate Social Security in just 6 years: new study
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Harris campaign responds after Muslim leader expelled from rally
    Raw Story16 hours ago
    'Don’t pay it!' Irate Trump reportedly backed out of paying slain soldier's funeral bill
    Raw Story21 hours ago
    Judge Sides with Republicans, Refuses to Reopen Georgia Voter Registration Disrupted by Hurricane
    Latin Times12 days ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Trump brags about crowd size during interview via McDonald's drive-thru window
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Trump Hit With Another Massive Lawsuit—This Time, From Central Park 5
    The New Republic2 days ago
    'Alarmingly bad at math': 78-year-old Trump slammed for saying he's 'not that close' to 80
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Reporter uncovers key missing detail of barber's story to Trump about $15K utility bill
    Raw Story17 hours ago
    Trump's Big New 'Cognitive' Boast Falls Apart In Front Of His Own Audience
    HuffPost2 days ago
    'Exhausted' Trump baited on MSNBC with 'comfortable' interview promise
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge refuses to hand over White House documents Mark Meadows thinks will prove innocence
    Raw Story23 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    "Not able to run for two weeks": Trump cancels NRA rally appearance amid decline concerns
    Salon5 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy