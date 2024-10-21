Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    DOJ officials charge ex-Indian intelligence official in foiled assassination plot

    By Ryan Lucas,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    U.S. intel officials say Russia is behind attempts to smear Tim Walz
    NPR1 day ago
    Up First from NPR
    NPR1 day ago
    Jailed reporters, silenced networks: What Trump says he'd do to the media if elected
    NPR9 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    For the first time in decades, we have a new kind of schizophrenia drug
    NPR12 hours ago
    After John le Carré's death, his son had the 'daunting' task to revive George Smiley
    NPR3 hours ago
    1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    NPR22 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Spitting on Andrew Jackson's grave with Rebecca Nagle
    NPR12 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The race is so close. Here's what happens if there's a 269-269 Electoral College tie
    NPR2 days ago
    Why the garment workers of Bangladesh are feeling poorer than ever
    NPR7 hours ago
    A divided country agrees: The election is stressing everyone out
    NPR1 day ago
    Why this country is seeing a 'staggering' increase in the number of rapes
    NPR1 day ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Harris needs young voters of color to win. A new poll finds cracks in her support
    NPR10 hours ago
    Trump has made more than 100 threats to prosecute or punish perceived enemies
    NPR1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    These teachers often live in poverty. A pay raise could help — but there’s a cost
    NPR10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy