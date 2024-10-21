Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KWQC

    Teen with dreams of becoming a firefighter dies after crash with tractor-trailer

    By Russell KinsaulGray News staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    gnarly rastus
    1d ago
    It's considered ironic 😼 I suppose Jill.
    Jill Dieckhaus
    1d ago
    I wonder why someone would find this funny
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Missouri woman dies in crash with semi truck
    The Trucker4 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Family pleads with community to find Olivia Harrison
    KWQC6 hours ago
    Theresa Bryant returns to the TV6 weather center!
    KWQC2 days ago
    Woman Saw Something Trapped In A Container In Her Yard So She Rushed To Investigate
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Middle schooler says she was denied bathroom after getting visible period in class
    KWQC22 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    5 stroke signs that demand immediate attention
    rolling out4 days ago
    ‘Inconsolable’ killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now off the table after she was convicted of trying to cash in on her infamy: ‘Derailed it herself’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    A 911 caller found his friend’s body and thought he was the victim of a bear attack. Police now say it was a homicide
    CNN5 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri football just took the cringe factor up another notch
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy