Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechCrunch

    Groww pays $160M tax as it returns to India amid a startup relocation wave

    By Manish Singh,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    India’s Paytm wins approval to resume onboarding new UPI users
    TechCrunch15 hours ago
    Ro CEO Zachariah Reitano says the benefits of being a private company are growing
    TechCrunch21 hours ago
    Wiz hopes to hit $1B in ARR in 2025 before an IPO, after turning down Google’s $23B
    TechCrunch4 hours ago
    Poshmark reverses decision to lower selling fees after sellers experience a drop in sales
    TechCrunch2 days ago
    The race isn’t over for European AI startups and the upcoming ‘agentic revolution’
    TechCrunch4 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Meta’s smart glasses outsell traditional Ray-Bans in some stores, even before AI features roll out
    TechCrunch1 day ago
    DuckDuckGo will be making more early-stage investments in privacy-focused startups
    TechCrunch3 hours ago
    Daze, a creative, AI-powered messaging app for Gen Z, is blowing up prelaunch
    TechCrunch2 days ago
    xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, launches an API
    TechCrunch2 days ago
    What is Bluesky? Everything to know about the X competitor.
    TechCrunch2 days ago
    X rolls out its real-time search tool, Radar, to Premium+ subscribers
    TechCrunch2 days ago
    LinkedIn confirms the ‘follower purge’ was just a bug that’s now resolved
    TechCrunch1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Arm reportedly cancels Qualcomm design license
    TechCrunchlast hour
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia25 minutes ago
    Perplexity is reportedly looking to fundraise at an $8B valuation
    TechCrunch2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Women in AI: Marissa Hummon thinks AI will help make the power grid greener
    TechCrunch2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Final countdown: 7 days until TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 kicks off
    TechCrunch2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Marc Andreessen says AI model makers are in ‘a race to the bottom’ and it’s not good for business
    TechCrunch1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy