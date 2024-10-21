Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Android Authority

    Here's your first look at Google Play Store's upcoming Download Manager (APK teardown)

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Gemini summaries make their way to yet another Google messaging app
    Android Authority1 day ago
    The Pixel 9a could feature the same main camera as Google's most expensive phone
    Android Authority1 day ago
    Here's how Google Play Protect's latest anti-scam measure works (APK teardown)
    Android Authority4 hours ago
    It's been years, but I still miss these dead Android apps dearly
    Android Authority2 days ago
    Gemini may soon let you make calls and send texts on locked devices (APK teardown)
    Android Authority2 days ago
    Google Translate could soon offer a richer, seamless Instant Translate experience (APK teardown)
    Android Authority1 day ago
    I've tested smartwatches for Android and iPhone for years: These are the only picks I'd buy in 2024
    Android Authority5 hours ago
    This new Android 15 feature could be bricking some Pixels
    Android Authority2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    I love the idea of an Android/Windows hybrid laptop, but I'm not sure this one's for me
    Android Authority1 day ago
    Samsung Galaxy AI reaches new users with support for more languages and dialects
    Android Authority2 hours ago
    You don’t need to install an iOS beta to try Apple Intelligence now
    Android Authority1 day ago
    Will it have a purpose? Here's what I hope to see from Apple's rumored smart display
    Android Authority1 day ago
    Google's Play Store celebrates its Sweet Sixteen
    Android Authority1 day ago
    Spotify just made your custom playlists even more personal
    Android Authority1 day ago
    The Eureka E20 Plus delivers a high-end vacuum experience on a budget
    Android Authority1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    HONOR embraces Snapdragon 8 Elite next-gen silicon with upcoming Magic 7 series
    Android Authority1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Exclusive: Huge Pixel 10 and 11 leak reveals Google Tensor is following in the iPhone's footsteps
    Android Authority5 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Deal: This premium Logitech G915 TKL gaming keyboard is 48% off!
    Android Authority1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy