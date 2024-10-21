Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • theadvocate.com

    Humane Society calls out Livingston Parish Fair for giving away animals. It’s done this for years.

    By CLAIRE GRUNEWALD,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 24
    Add a Comment
    Lucretia Mote
    1d ago
    That’s bad but it was really bad as the ride started coming off and people being stuck on the rides for 30-45 mins. And no refunds were given I have video of the lights cutting on and off etc. horrible
    Fluffy Kitty
    1d ago
    If you’ve ever volunteered your time working for your local animal shelter, you’d know how wrong this practice is.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Olivia Dunne Has Fans Drooling Over New Swimsuit Photos
    The Spun2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Morning Show TV Anchor Has World Rocked: Fighting Aggressive Cancer, Says ‘Laughter With Friends Is The Best Medicine’
    survivornet.com6 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Seven Mississippi Counties Under Burn Ban
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Mass shooting at Miss. high school homecoming event leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
    UPI News4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    A fake post had people showing up for Saints tryouts at the team's facility. 'This is crazy.'
    theadvocate.com2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Federal judge in Lafayette says Iberia DA had immunity to jail material witness for six months
    theadvocate.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Local Woman Secures 191 Hotel Rooms for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in New Orleans, Paying Nearly $500 per Room
    vcpost.com1 day ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Restaurant that denied entry to woman over revealing dress wasn't prepared for her reaction
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy