Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CoinDesk

    U.K. Pension Giant L&G Looks to Enter Crypto's Tokenization Space

    By Ian AllisonWill Canny,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ApeCoin Traders Make Bold Moves in PowerTrade's Altcoin Options Market
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Solana Token Issuer Pump.Fun Rakes in Big Bucks With 1M SOL in Lifetime Fees
    CoinDesk23 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Navigating the Crypto Waters With Nick van Eck
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: SOL Surges 7%, Leading Index Gain Since Friday
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders
    L.A. TACO8 days ago
    Solana's Crypto-Governance Hub Realms Is Under New Management
    CoinDesk22 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    First Mover Americas: BTC Revisits $67K on Leverage Flush, APE Options Fly
    CoinDesk23 hours ago
    Indonesia Extends Deadline for Crypto Exchange License Requirements Following Regulatory Updates
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Crypto Employee's Use of Laptop Outside of Work Cited in Data Breach Affecting 93K Transak Users
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Bitcoin, Majors Dip on Leverage Flush; CAT Token Runs Up 60% on Binance Futures Listing
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Aurum Launches $1B Tokenized Fund for Data Center Investments on XRP Ledger With Zoniqx
    CoinDesk17 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz17 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy