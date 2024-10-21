Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Literary Hub

    “Wedding Rings and Sourdough,” a Poem by Emily Hyland

    By Emily Hyland,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Here’s the winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction.
    Literary Hub1 day ago
    André Aciman on Displacement, Family and the Struggle to Find Home In the Eternal City
    Literary Hub1 day ago
    Portal to a Forgotten Land: Finding Your Character’s Voice In Old Diaries
    Literary Hub2 hours ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Maggie Smith’s Greatest Literary Role is Also Her Most Complex: Miss Jean Brodie
    Literary Hub2 hours ago
    Lit Hub Daily: October 22, 2024
    Literary Hub1 day ago
    Here’s the winner of the 2024 British Academy Book Prize for Global Cultural Understanding.
    Literary Hub17 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    “On Similes,” a Poem by Miller Oberman
    Literary Hub1 day ago
    Jeff VanderMeer! Ben Okri! Peter Singer talks turkey! 24 new books out today.
    Literary Hub1 day ago
    Kemi Ashing-Giwa and CJ Leede on Scaring and Being Scared
    Literary Hub2 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Michael Castleman on Optimism and Pessimism in Book Publishing
    Literary Hub2 days ago
    Elif Shafak on the Power of Literature and Being a Writer in the “Age of Angst”
    Literary Hub1 day ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Anatomy of a Bad Trip: On the Less-Than-Magical Side of Magic Mushrooms
    Literary Hub2 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Heavenly Paella: Exploring a Unique Monastic Culinary Culture in the Mountains of Catalonia
    Literary Hub2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy