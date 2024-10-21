Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

    Russia and Europe tussle for Moldova, as just over 50% vote ‘yes' on future EU membership

    By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Iran aided Russia against Ukraine. Now it needs to call in the favor
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth2 days ago
    Woman rescued after getting trapped in crevice for 7 hours retrieving phone
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth19 hours ago
    Texas is the third least safe state to live in America, here's why
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    McDonald's shares fall after CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth15 hours ago
    E. Coli outbreak linked to McDonald's has chain pulling ingredients from menus in some states
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth14 hours ago
    10-year Treasury yield climbs to highest level since late July
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth3 hours ago
    Biden awards National Medals of Arts and Humanities in White House ceremony
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    ‘New bullish phase'? As gold hits another high, analysts say more records are in sight
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Cuddle time capped: New Zealand airport puts a 3-minute limit on goodbye hugs
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    General Motors is set to report earnings before the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    ‘Turning the page': Harris says America is ready for a female president of color
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth6 hours ago
    Biden-Harris proposes OTC contraception coverage with ACA expansion
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Paul Tudor Jones says market reckoning on spending is coming after election: ‘We are going to be broke'
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth22 hours ago
    CNBC Daily Open: The S&P could continue its ascent despite pausing
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth4 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Eminem makes surprise appearance at Kamala Harris campaign rally in Detroit
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth10 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Loss of smell may cause changes in breathing patterns, new study suggests
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth16 hours ago
    Watch Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino speak live on stablecoins, regulation
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth20 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Stratospheric, AI-enabled robotic cameras on balloons could help you get your insurance claim check faster
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth19 hours ago
    Don't wait to find a tax preparer for 2025: Why one expert would ‘100% recommend starting now'
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy