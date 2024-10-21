Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NOLA.com

    Taylor Swift's first New Orleans area gig got rained out. She still signed 2,000 autographs.

    By RICH COLLINS,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    bullrider
    1d ago
    Fantastic. She’s just wonderful.
    tired of BS
    1d ago
    good..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Local Woman Secures 191 Hotel Rooms for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in New Orleans, Paying Nearly $500 per Room
    vcpost.com1 day ago
    Where Taylor Swift has eaten in New Orleans
    Axios1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    Who was buried at site of proposed Louisiana plastics plant? New research points to enslaved people.
    NOLA.com1 day ago
    'She froze to death': Mom dragged toddler into rainy woods in middle of winter and watched 7-year-old desperately try to save his sister
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Angelina Jolie and 'boyfriend' Akala prove they are in sync as they twin in black outfits on latest red carpet
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    A moment between Garrett Nussmeier and Brian Kelly showed LSU's QB is learning when to run
    NOLA.com4 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    A new riverboat cruise dock on New Orleans' West Bank? Gretna says they're in talks.
    NOLA.comlast hour
    With massive coastal project stalled, feds demand answers from Louisiana
    NOLA.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw Changing Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    'Vain' and 'Worship-Hungry' John Travolta, 70, 'Quitting Hollywood For Australia': 'He Just Isn't Treated Like a King in Hollywood Anymore'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Unofficial race for New Orleans' next mayor intensifies
    Axios2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Jeff Duncan: Who delivered the Saints' best play in the past 25 years? Drew Brees, of course
    NOLA.com9 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    We asked Saints fans to rate Dennis Allen's season so far. Here's the grade they gave him.
    NOLA.com2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Brittany Mahomes shows off her baby bump while rocking a custom Kansas City Chiefs denim jacket before kissing hubby Patrick
    Daily Mail2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy