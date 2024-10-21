Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Mid-Penn girls soccer players to watch in the District 3 tournament

    By Dan Sostek,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Conviction stands for Pa. woman who claimed her cat tied a rope around its own neck
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    This Eagles player has been better since making ‘changes,’ including scrubbing social media
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Florida's Surprising Population Shift: From "Great Migration" to "The Great Exodus"
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy