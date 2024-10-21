Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Miami

    Russia and Europe tussle for Moldova, as just over 50% vote ‘yes' on future EU membership

    By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation
    Reuters4 days ago
    Satellite images show North Korean special forces sent to Russia disguised as Russian soldiers with fake IDs, South Korean spies say
    Business Insider4 days ago
    'Bad news': Reactions from Brussels as Moldova EU referendum hangs in the balance
    France 242 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Three in four Europeans support the use of AI by police and military, study says
    NBC Miami2 days ago
    Fact Check: Harris Claims She Had a Job at McDonald's in the '80s. Here's What We Know
    Snopes14 hours ago
    Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    the-independent.com21 hours ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times6 days ago
    A US airstrike in the Middle East is meant to remind Iran that nothing is out of reach
    Business Insider5 days ago
    Trump Claims Ukraine’s Zelenskyy ‘Should Never Have Let’ Putin Invade His Country
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson18 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Auto Workers Union Challenges Trump to 12-Hour Shift After He Said Assembly Work Was So Easy ‘We Could Have Our Child Do It’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Encircling Taiwan was a smokescreen for China's real goal of convincing US not to intervene, expert says
    Fox News2 days ago
    North Korean shock troops in Ukraine? South Korea summons Russian ambassador over reports.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Heavily outnumbered, US Army troops defeated over 300 Taliban insurgents in the Battle of Kamdesh
    War History Online3 days ago
    Defense Secretary Austin visits Ukraine amid Russian gains and ahead of imminent US election
    CNN2 days ago
    Austin visits Ukraine, but brings a message for the GOP
    POLITICO1 day ago
    Some Juul users are receiving thousands of dollars as part of a $300M class action settlement
    NBC Miami13 hours ago
    Angela Rye Tells CNN ‘White Folks’ Must Face ‘Accountability’ For ‘Not Showing Up to Save Democracy’ If Harris Doesn’t Win
    Mediaite2 days ago
    UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis
    Reuters2 days ago
    Zelenskyy victory plan: Replace US troops at outposts in Europe with battle-hardened Ukrainians
    Fox News5 days ago
    Ukraine blasts U.N.'s Guterres over invitation to BRICS summit in Russia
    Reuters1 day ago
    NATO warns Moscow and North Korea against major escalation in Ukraine
    DPA1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Scoop: Israel gave the White House its demands for ending the war in Lebanon
    Axios2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy