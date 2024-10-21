Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    New GA rules still in play with Harris-Trump election showdown now fast and furious

    By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    'Same tired old claims': CNN reporter levels Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theory
    Raw Story1 day ago
    First recipients of Elon Musk-backed $1M pro-Trump giveaway had already voted: report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    McDonald’s debunks Trump's accusation that Harris lied about fast food work
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    ‘It’s hard to even focus’: MAGA TV host says Kamala Harris makes her ‘so upset’
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    'I was pushed by an elderly woman': Hecklers whine to Fox News after Kamala Harris rally
    Raw Story2 days ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Reporter uncovers key missing detail of barber's story to Trump of $15K utility bill
    Raw Story10 hours ago
    Trump plans would decimate Social Security in just 6 years: new study
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    'Fire that smelly old man': Yelp freezes McDonald's comments amid anti-Trump reviews
    Raw Story13 hours ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Judge refuses to hand over White House documents Mark Meadows thinks will prove innocence
    Raw Story16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy