Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • theblock.co

    Vitalik Buterin calls staking centralization 'one of the biggest risks' to Ethereum in 'Scourge' outline

    By Zack Abrams,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ethereum trails bitcoin since Fed's September rate cut amid weak institutional demand: Kaiko Research
    theblock.co1 day ago
    TRON DAO Supports Princeton Blockchain Club’s Crypto TigerTrek as Ruby Sponsor
    theblock.co1 day ago
    Why the Scroll Layer 2 token airdrop, announced today, annoys some users
    theblock.co1 day ago
    Sky mulls further changes to brand identity, return to MakerDAO on the table
    theblock.co13 hours ago
    Perpetually rising bitcoin prices would lead to societal impoverishment, ECB economists claim
    theblock.co3 days ago
    Nomura-backed Komainu to acquire crypto custodian Propine amid Singapore expansion
    theblock.co15 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Transak discloses data breach affecting nearly 100,000 users, Stormous ransomware gang claims responsibility
    theblock.co1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Legal & General's $1.5 trillion asset management arm mulls fund tokenization
    theblock.co1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch2 hours ago
    Institutional interest soars as CME bitcoin futures open interest sets new all-time high
    theblock.co1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker19 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker24 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post16 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy