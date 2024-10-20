Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • notebookcheck.net

    Intel Arrow Lake H lineup leaks with five models and 45 Watt TDP on top-spec variant

    By Anil Ganti,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Galaxy Z Fold with blood pressure sensor display: Samsung patents innovative PPG sensor
    notebookcheck.net2 hours ago
    TSMC rebuffs Intel fab acquisition rumors
    notebookcheck.net2 days ago
    Deal | Affordable MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop with RTX 40 graphics becomes banger value as price drops back to record-low
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Core Ultra 9 285 non-K CPU outperforms i9-14900K according to recent Geekbench listing
    notebookcheck.net21 hours ago
    Tesla Model Y Juniper may be released early as trial production gets underway
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    Withings reveals BPM Pro 2 as next-generation blood pressure monitor
    notebookcheck.net7 hours ago
    Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max beats Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in DxOMark's selfie tests
    notebookcheck.net10 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    AYANEO 3 teased as new flagship gaming handheld that will herald a 'new era of handheld devices'
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    Researchers find solar panels increase city temperatures and wind speeds
    notebookcheck.net14 hours ago
    Onyx Boox P6: E-reader is as big as a smartphone and rich in features
    notebookcheck.net3 hours ago
    New Tesla Wireless Portable Charger rolling out to more countries
    notebookcheck.net3 hours ago
    Hyundai counters Model Y 0% APR deal with rolling Ioniq 5 lease at $399/month with zero down payment
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    WeChat's custom encryption protocol under scrutiny
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    Armor Mini 20 Pro: A rugged smartphone that is compact, durable and affordable
    notebookcheck.net4 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Nintendo's mysterious playtest is no longer a secret
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 II full-frame fisheye lens leaked with 185-degree ultra-wide angle and fluorescent scales
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    Not turning on the Wii U can kill it
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    Intel Core 200 mobile CPU leak: 14-core flagship Core 270H hits 5.8 GHz
    notebookcheck.net14 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Garmin brings GPS and Connect activity bug fixes to popular mid-range smartwatches with new update
    notebookcheck.net22 hours ago
    First Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU benchmarks announce the arrival of a new performance champion
    notebookcheck.net9 hours ago
    Xiaomi 15 series goes up for pre-order without an official launch date
    notebookcheck.net8 hours ago
    Vivo iQOO 13 combines Snapdragon 8 Elite with 6,150 mAh battery and flat 144 Hz OLED display
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy