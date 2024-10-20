Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Fort Bend County Democratic Nominee Taral Patel Faces Legal Hurdles Amid Election Campaign

    By John Becker,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    MAGAmadman
    1d ago
    Amid election campaign? Are you suggesting this idiotic, racist, pos mofo is still in the race? Smh…
    Daniela born again
    1d ago
    aww how surprising
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    SEC Announces Punishment For Texas' Behavior Saturday
    The Spun1 day ago
    Man suspected of killing his wife later found hanging from a tree in Texas
    Fox News3 days ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Texas Woman In Disbelief When She Sees Her Neighbors Leaving Their 7-Year-Old Cat Behind
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    'Do what you have to do': Man sentenced for murdering his ex-girlfriend's daughter in late-night attack
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Washington, D.C. Man Sentenced to 50 Years for 2019 Double Shooting at Temp Labor Agency
    hoodline.com2 days ago
    Pontotoc County Man Kills Nephew, Arrested
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Texas pastor suggests executing 'a few women' to end false rape accusations
    Chron.com2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinellast hour
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy