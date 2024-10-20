Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRGV

    Road closures announced for Pharr Interchange project

    By Jose De Leon III,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    The Texan
    1d ago
    They're making good progress.
    coach
    1d ago
    What a fucking mess. And a joke. Valley is a joke when it comes to construction. Look at the courthouse Sad since they have been best workforce.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man caught with 1 million fentanyl pills at McAllen warehouse pleads guilty
    myrgv.com2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    New trial ordered for Mission man convicted of Palmview H-E-B mass shooting
    myrgv.com4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Starr County meteorites on display at MOST History in Edinburg
    myrgv.com3 days ago
    Driver hospitalized after Edinburg crash
    myrgv.com1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Marine Corps veteran removed from Delta flight, forced to change over ‘threatening’ shirt: ‘Just took my soul away’
    New York Post3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Watch live: Robert Roberson won’t testify at legislative hearing, but lawmakers call on inmate’s celebrity supporters
    KRGV1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Drug cartel allowing criminals to shoot, kill Border Patrol agents: Report
    americanmilitarynews.com1 day ago
    Body of missing SpaceX employee found at Boca Chica Beach
    KRGV1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy