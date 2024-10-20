Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox35orlando.com

    See for yourself: 868 pound pumpkin arrives in Tampa

    By Chuck Merlis,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Top ZIP codes for Halloween trick-or-treating, based on Instacart data
    fox35orlando.com23 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinellast hour
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Pushback grows over Cocoa Beach resort's plan to rent public park for up to 100 days a year
    fox35orlando.com20 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Hurricane Oscar makes landfall over Caribbean, second landfall over Cuba
    fox35orlando.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch2 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Universal's Epic Universe tickets now on sale
    fox35orlando.com2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy