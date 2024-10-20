Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Man Fatally Struck in Portland Semi-Truck Collision, Police Seek Witnesses

    By Clara Robinson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Harry Hintsala
    1d ago
    The driver remained on the scene, investigation continues. Unfortunate accident.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News3 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Oregon
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    9 Must-Try Chinese Buffets in Oregon
    eastcoasttraveller.com3 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Washington, D.C. Man Sentenced to 50 Years for 2019 Double Shooting at Temp Labor Agency
    hoodline.com2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    'Dig a hole straight down 100ft:' Serial rapist guilty of kidnapping woman, driving her 450 miles to his home where he held her captive in makeshift cell as part of 'Operation Take Over'
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy