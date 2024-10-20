Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTVM

    NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in Flat Rock Road Homicide

    By WTVM News Staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Mary Flora
    4h ago
    Was he her boyfriend? Not many details.
    Bo Kindred
    1d ago
    leave those drugs alone
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    King Harris Arrested In Georgia
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Georgia ferry dock collapse: Festival-goers jumped into water to save drowning elderly as Georgia dock collapse kills at least seven
    New York Post2 days ago
    Wife’s dog may have kept her alive after she and her husband got lost in the woods
    WTVM2 days ago
    ‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen2 days ago
    Airport putting a time limit on hugs
    WTVM2 days ago
    At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting
    UPI News1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    1 dead, several injured in shooting at Georgia's Albany State University
    ABC News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Georgia mom drags toddler into rainy woods in the middle of winter and 'she freezes to death'
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Man posed as 15-year-old girl’s father so he could pick her up from school, take her to abandoned house: Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Georgia mom's haunting text message before she 'tossed toddler in a dumpster' read aloud in court
    themirror.com4 days ago
    Alabama Man Sentenced For Selling Teen $80 Deadly Laced Pill
    The World Around Jae and Beyond1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Ga. students take to streets to protest 'dehumanizing' voting law that criminalizes handing out water
    NBC News3 days ago
    Pontotoc County Man Kills Nephew, Arrested
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    This Place in Phenix City Offers Delicious Steaks and Seafood
    andrew paul2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Iconic Florida Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 35 Years
    Akeena5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinellast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy