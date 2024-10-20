Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ksl.com

    Tim Boyle finishes game at QB for Dolphins after Tyler Huntley leaves with shoulder injury

    By Michael Marot, Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chargers rue missed opportunities in disappointing 17-15 loss to Cardinals
    ksl.com16 hours ago
    Roger Craig, Ken Anderson and Sterling Sharpe lead group of Seniors nominees for the Hall of Fame
    ksl.com3 hours ago
    Colts-Vikings game flexed to Sunday night on Nov. 3, bumping Jaguars-Eagles
    ksl.com23 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Jalen Johnson agrees to $150 million contract extension with Hawks following breakout season
    ksl.com20 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Cubs 2B Nico Hoerner had surgery on his right hand after the season ended
    ksl.com1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    A's temporary home in Sacramento will have grass instead of artificial turf
    ksl.com22 hours ago
    Veteran coach Gasset steps out of retirement to help struggling Montpellier
    ksl.com4 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    NBA things to know: As season begins, Celtics chasing Spurs for all-time best record
    ksl.com11 hours ago
    Asking price above $1,300 for World Series resale tickets
    ksl.com22 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Ja Morant's return helps Memphis but the future is unclear for the 2-time All-Star and the Grizzlies
    ksl.com11 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard7 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Pet cat recovering 1 week after it was missing, found injured on I-215
    ksl.com1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    NBA champion Celtics prepare for banner night and opener against rival New York Knicks
    ksl.com23 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA27 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Yankees could put 13 pitchers on roster for World Series against Dodgers, manager Aaron Boone says
    ksl.com4 hours ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy