Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • bitcoinist.com

    Solana and Avalanche Up Over 10% This Month, So Why Are SOL and AVAX Whales Migrating To A New Altcoin?

    By Bitcoinist,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to $50, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to $0.10? Here’s Why You Should Give Up on These Pipe Dreams
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Why This $0.03 Altcoin Could Turn $500 Into $350,000 in 2024!
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    If You’d Bought $1,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) a Year Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
    bitcoinist.com5 hours ago
    Analyst Predicts Dogecoin Price Will More Than Double To $0.37, The Timeline Will Shock You
    bitcoinist.com19 hours ago
    Could These 4 Tokens Make You a Millionaire in 2025? Expert Picks for High Growth
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Analyst Predicts Shiba Inu Price Explosion – Can It Keep Up With This AI Altcoin With 70000x Potential In 3 Months?
    bitcoinist.com19 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Solana Price Prediction: SOL To Hit $200 Before November but This Crypto Is Set To Be The 220% Star Of Uptober
    bitcoinist.com14 hours ago
    Solana Correction Looms: Cybro and Toncoin Offer a Safer Path to Profits
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    XRP Price Prediction: XRP Looks To Breach $4 In The Bull Run, But Whales Are Flocking To WallitIQ (WLTQ) For 18,000% In 20 Days
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    18x Potential: Lunex Network (LNEX) Heats Up, Sui (SUI) & Dogecoin (DOGE) Continue Their Bullish Momentum
    bitcoinist.com7 hours ago
    Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Look Primed To Pump, But This Crypto Under $0.01 Is Stealing The Show
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Meme Coin Mania Enters Hyperdrive — Projects Poised To Explode On Release
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Samson Mow Urges German Lawmakers To Embrace Bitcoin – Here’s Why
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Experienced Trader Who Profited From Solana and Uniswap Now Recommends These AI Altcoins
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Forget Bitcoin Reaching $100,000: Here’s Why It’s Unlikely, and the Top Crypto Picks to Generate Real Returns
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Dogecoin Back On Top In Meme Coin Race – What’s Driving This Double-Digit Price Rally?
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Analyst Dumps SHIB To Buy WallitIQ At $0.0171 Before Legendary 33x Run
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Elon Musk Speaks Out On XRP: A Game Changer For Crypto?
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Solana Posts More Volume Than Ethereum, Layer-2s: $200 Incoming?
    bitcoinist.com14 hours ago
    FXGuys Price Prediction – Is New TradFi Coin $FXG a Good Investment?
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    The 5 Best Crypto Wallets – Plus Wallet, Electrum, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet, & Exodus
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    9000% Growth Predicted: This $0.035 AI Token, Cybro, Could Outperform Solana Investor’s SHIB Gains
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Dogen Presale Explodes 15,000%, Aiming to Dethrone Dogecoin and PEPE
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    This Bullish Meme Token Is Predicted to Outperform Pepe and Optimism and Reach $5 Before Year’s End
    bitcoinist.com5 hours ago
    Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders
    L.A. TACO7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy