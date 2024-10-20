Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • bitcoinist.com

    Projected 800% Surge For Viral Altcoin, Mirroring Early Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Performance

    By Bitcoinist,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why This $0.03 Altcoin Could Turn $500 Into $350,000 in 2024!
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Analysts Predict 400% SHIB Surge but DOGE, RBLK Could See +1000% Returns
    bitcoinist.com14 hours ago
    Could These 4 Tokens Make You a Millionaire in 2025? Expert Picks for High Growth
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    If You’d Bought $1,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) a Year Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
    bitcoinist.com5 hours ago
    Solana Price Prediction: SOL To Hit $200 Before November but This Crypto Is Set To Be The 220% Star Of Uptober
    bitcoinist.com14 hours ago
    Plus Wallet Review: The Complete Crypto Trading Package in One Single App!
    bitcoinist.com3 hours ago
    Samson Mow Urges German Lawmakers To Embrace Bitcoin – Here’s Why
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Why Are Spot Ethereum ETFs Underperforming? Bitwise CEO Reveals
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    A New Solana (SOL) All-Time High Might Not Happen in 2024 After All, Here’s Why
    bitcoinist.com18 hours ago
    Crypto Trader Who Spotted BNB’s Rise From $50 Now Goes All In on These 2 Altcoins
    bitcoinist.com14 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    5 Explosive Cryptos Under $1 That Could Deliver 600X Gains by 2025
    ethnews.com3 days ago
    Dogecoin Back On Top In Meme Coin Race – What’s Driving This Double-Digit Price Rally?
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Farfetched Price Predictions: Shiba Inu To $1, Dogecoin To $50, And XRP Price To $1,000
    bitcoinist.com3 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Watch Out! Solana’s Surge Signals Strong Season Ahead, Polkadot Faces Headwinds, and BlockDAG Targets a $600M Windfall
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Bitcoin Powers Wealth: Nearly 50% Of Crypto Millionaires Owe Success To BTC
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Look Primed To Pump, But This Crypto Under $0.01 Is Stealing The Show
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    FXGuys Price Prediction – Is New TradFi Coin $FXG a Good Investment?
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy