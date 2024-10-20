Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • streetcarsuburbs.news

    Hyattsville files audit more than 18 months late, again

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Donnie Shores
    1d ago
    Ridiculous that they aren't held to the same standards we are. Seems to me like someone needs to be fired and replaced with someone who can get closer than 2 years beyond deadline status. The guy doing these audits seems like he might be rolling in white powder all care free and rich.
    Betsy
    1d ago
    Mmmmmmmm? Who's in charge??
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from Washington Apartment Window
    People3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinellast hour
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy