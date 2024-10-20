Open in App
    Multiple Injuries, Including Fractured Femur, Reported in Collision Involving SDPD Car in San Diego, DUI Suspected

    By Kamal Jenkins,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 2
    Rjako
    1d ago
    People literally don't pay attention, and of course, a dashcam wouldn't hurt either. If the Cop ran the red light, even with lights and sirens, the civilian may have had their stereo blasting and never heard the sirens? It's odd that the cop made a full stop and still didn't see the civilian not yielding? I imagine attorneys will figure it out....
    Cindy Leftwick
    1d ago
    some people are so oblivious and don't pay attention
