Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Orlando Newborn Tragedy: Parents Sue Hospital Over Alleged Fatal Neck Injury, Suspected Cover-Up

    By Ethan Chen,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    I.AM.ME
    16h ago
    it doesn't surprise me. Hospitals are known for death coverups
    Lakelady
    21h ago
    Bullshit. Prob a mother that showed up with no prenatal care, no insurance and in active labor. I doubt very seriously this is anything more than a disgusting money grab by assholes
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Premature baby's neck was broken by NICU employee, hospital tried to cover it up: Lawsuit
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post4 days ago
    See the specially-designed Florida houses that survived category 5 hurricanes
    BGR.com3 days ago
    'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard By Security Camera
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News3 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent3 days ago
    Florida woman faces death penalty for ordering Rottweiler to fatally attack helpless 9-year-old girl
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinellast hour
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Popular Florida Japanese Steakhouse and Habachi, Benihana, Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane1 day ago
    Ex-Sheriff's Sergeant Allegedly Stages Suicide In Killing Of Wife, Who Was A Lieutenant
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    $183,000 in Florida Lottery Winnings from Tickets Sold at Publix, Walmart, and a Gas Station
    Akeena1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    A 42-year-old Florida Woman Wins $1 Million from Scratch-Off Ticket
    Akeena2 days ago
    Popular Riverfront restaurant in DeBary, Florida, was cited for 13 violations in Volusia County
    Gary Smith2 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Woman took her Mom to a fake 'AirBnB' and it turned out to be the surprise of a lifetime
    Upworthy3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Wendy's in Daytona Beach, Florida cited for 11 violations in Volusia County, needs a follow-up
    Gary Smith2 days ago
    Throw away these meal kits: They could cause severe infections, FDA warns
    The Staten Island Advance5 days ago
    Tens Of Thousands of Californians Moved To FL After "The Great Migration." FL Wasn't The Top State
    L. Cane3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy