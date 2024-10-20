Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Philadelphia

    Driver critically hurt, 4 juveniles sought in Port Richmond hit-and-run crash

    By Hayden Mitman,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Lindsaybreanna
    1d ago
    There’s a viral video of the man’s ring camera footage and he’s literally yelling the license plate number of the white vehicle that drove off from the scene, so what’s there to investigate? Can’t yall just run a plate and show up at their house? I don’t understand.. terrible police work if you ask me 🤔
    Veronica Harris
    1d ago
    Prayer’s for the guy that in the hospital 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Aristes man hit, injured by loose, large rock along highway
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    New Jersey detective shot dead in own home after unknown men kick down door and open fire
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinellast hour
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Woman rescued after getting trapped in crevice for 7 hours retrieving phone
    NBC Philadelphia3 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Teacher's unlikely 'suicide' ruling called out as web sleuths dig into surveillance video
    Fox News4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    Walmart will start delivering prescriptions to customers' doorsteps as CVS and Walgreens struggle
    NBC Philadelphia6 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy