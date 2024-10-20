KKTV
18-year-old killed after reportedly taking hostage, opening fire on Aurora police officers
By Lindsey Grewe,2 days ago
By Lindsey Grewe,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 21
Add a Comment
shady
8h ago
Rebecca
22h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
The Independent6 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
KKTV20 hours ago
leadstories.com5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
The Mirror US5 days ago
New York Post5 days ago
The Mirror US6 days ago
Retro 102.53 days ago
Power 102.9 NoCo2 days ago
Massive money heist fails due to weight of cash: “Extremely dumb” say cops; former Colorado football star arrested
KVIA3 days ago
97.3 KBCO22 hours ago
Power 102.9 NoCo1 day ago
Mississippi News Group21 days ago
CBS Chicago4 days ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
'I've been feeling not good lately': Dad who said he had been 'hearing things' before fatally shooting wife and infant son learns fate
Law & Crime2 days ago
UPI News23 hours ago
Mississippi News Group7 days ago
Neighbor of Georgia Mom Accused of Killing Toddler Reveals Child Was Often Dropped Off At Her House Covered in Feces
lawyerherald.com1 day ago
Woman Says She Won't Attend Daughter's Wedding After She's Asked to Sit Next to Photo of Late Ex-Husband
People2 days ago
CBS Denver1 day ago
Wide Open Country4 days ago
In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
Mississippi News Group5 days ago
CBS Denver15 hours ago
islands.com1 day ago
David Heitz19 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
CBS Denver1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.