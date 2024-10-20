Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KKTV

    18-year-old killed after reportedly taking hostage, opening fire on Aurora police officers

    By Lindsey Grewe,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    shady
    8h ago
    suicide by cop
    Rebecca
    22h ago
    good.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent6 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Cheyenne Mountain Zoo heading to Colorado Supreme Court to argue welfare of their elephants
    KKTV20 hours ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Montana father camping near Big Sky found dead in tent after ‘vicious attack,’ police say
    New York Post5 days ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    We Asked Artificial Intelligence to Roast Greeley, Colorado
    Retro 102.53 days ago
    Thieves Steal $10,000 Worth of Meat in Colorado
    Power 102.9 NoCo2 days ago
    Massive money heist fails due to weight of cash: “Extremely dumb” say cops; former Colorado football star arrested
    KVIA3 days ago
    Colorado Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    97.3 KBCO22 hours ago
    Thieves in Colorado May Be Using This Odd Method to Break Into Homes
    Power 102.9 NoCo1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    He was left to die in a garbage can as a newborn, and now wants justice
    CBS Chicago4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    'I've been feeling not good lately': Dad who said he had been 'hearing things' before fatally shooting wife and infant son learns fate
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Watch: 'Thicc boi' black bear caught on camera in Colorado
    UPI News23 hours ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Neighbor of Georgia Mom Accused of Killing Toddler Reveals Child Was Often Dropped Off At Her House Covered in Feces
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    Woman Says She Won't Attend Daughter's Wedding After She's Asked to Sit Next to Photo of Late Ex-Husband
    People2 days ago
    2 hospitalized in shooting near Residence Inn at Denver Tech Center
    CBS Denver1 day ago
    Oregon Man Disappears From Denver Airport While Waiting For Flight
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Pontotoc County Man Kills Nephew, Arrested
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Massive change to downtown Denver moving forward
    CBS Denver15 hours ago
    America's Largest Airport Has Some Of The Best Food Options
    islands.com1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Castle Rock firefighter and father of 4 dies from meningitis
    CBS Denver1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy